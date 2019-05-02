How tax-exempt sellers can stay compliant in an omnichannel world

Tax-exempt sellers such as manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers have been hit with a double whammy of tax complexity in the last few years. The Supreme Court’s June 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision and the resulting rise of economic nexus laws have exponentially increased the burden on businesses to manage exempt sales properly.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many manufacturers to accelerate their venture into online sales to make up for lost revenue, resulting in additional tax complexity. To help your business navigate these complicated circumstances, two experts from Avalara discuss some of the pain points tax-exempt sellers must deal with as they move into an omnichannel sales model.

Watch Kael Kelly, general manager, Compliance Documents at Avalara, and Maria Tringali, senior solutions consultant at Avalara discuss:

The Wayfair decision's impact on tax-exempt sellers

COVID-19's effect on B2B/B2C transformation

Tax pain created by ramping up B2B/B2C online sales