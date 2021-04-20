When you add or expand sales channels, your customer base becomes larger and more geographically dispersed. This can impact how you manage tax compliance depending on where customers are located.



For U.S. sellers, that can mean changes to nexus — the connection to a state or local jurisdiction that obligates a business to collect and remit sales tax. Historically, nexus required having a physical presence in the state, such as a store or warehouse. Over time, states extended sales tax nexus to common business practices such as employing remote staff, attending trade shows, and using drop shippers or third-party fulfillment services.



In June 2018, a landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. gave states the right to enforce economic nexus, requiring remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax if sales into the state exceed certain sales volume or revenue thresholds. Today, all but one of the 45 states with sales tax have economic nexus laws in effect. Nexus thresholds vary by state. Many states use $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions as the standard. However, some states have higher or lower thresholds. Several states including Alabama, California, and Massachusetts base economic nexus on sales revenue only. Kansas has no thresholds — any remote sales into the state trigger economic nexus. Some states include exempt sales and services in their thresholds.

Under these new rules, it’s easy for even a small retailer, or manufacturer new to selling direct, to exceed nexus thresholds in one or more states. The chart below illustrates how easy it is for a new tax nexus obligation to be triggered by multichannel selling.