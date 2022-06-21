Making business licensing less challenging
Sign me up
Thursday, November 2, 2023
7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Key business license management strategies
Even highly organized enterprises struggle with efficiently managing business licenses. These licenses can involve nearly every aspect of business operations, from the distribution and storage of goods to one-time-use permits to employees working from home.
Our panel will discuss:
- Efficiently scaling for growth
- Reducing your team’s compliance burden
- Maximizing ROI by dropping the spreadsheets and other manual systems
- Refocusing on value-added activities
Join us for this engaging and informative webinar on license management trends and adding automation and efficiency to your business.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Meet the speakers
Mickey North Rizza
Group Vice-President, Enterprise Software, IDC
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Gregory Genrich
President, Bradford & Riley
Sign me up