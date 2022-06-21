WEBINAR

Making business licensing less challenging

Thursday, November 2, 2023

7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Key business license management strategies

Even highly organized enterprises struggle with efficiently managing business licenses. These licenses can involve nearly every aspect of business operations, from the distribution and storage of goods to one-time-use permits to employees working from home.  

Our panel will discuss:

  • Efficiently scaling for growth
  • Reducing your team’s compliance burden
  • Maximizing ROI by dropping the spreadsheets and other manual systems
  • Refocusing on value-added activities

Join us for this engaging and informative webinar on license management trends and adding automation and efficiency to your business.

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the speakers

Mickey North Rizza

Group Vice-President, Enterprise Software, IDC

Maria Tringali

Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Gregory Genrich

President, Bradford & Riley

