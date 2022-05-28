Start your automation journey

WEBINAR
Technology, taxation, and transformation: Building a world-class finance function
Automation solutions can help you overcome the biggest tax compliance challenges, delight customers, and expand into new markets. Avalara Customer Cyril Desouza, Global head of finance at Bigtincan, and Oracle NetSuite share their experiences to build a world-class finance function.
Discover how automation can transform your business
Watch our on-demand webinar to learn:
- What technology CFOs can invest in to save on costs and improve data accuracy
- How to adopt automated processes that can help strengthen compliance
- Why automation can be a great option for improving the efficiency of your business
