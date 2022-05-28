Start your automation journey

WEBINAR

Technology, taxation, and transformation: Building a world-class finance function

Automation solutions can help you overcome the biggest tax compliance challenges, delight customers, and expand into new markets. Avalara Customer Cyril Desouza, Global head of finance at Bigtincan, and Oracle NetSuite share their experiences to build a world-class finance function.

Watch our on-demand webinar to learn:

  • What technology CFOs can invest in to save on costs and improve data accuracy
  • How to adopt automated processes that can help strengthen compliance
  • Why automation can be a great option for improving the efficiency of your business

