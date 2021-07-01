WEBINAR

The evolution of tax in the digital age

Video: E-invoicing is the future of submitting taxes

E-invoicing is a hot topic in the tax world

Governments and tax authorities around the globe are choosing e-invoicing. It’s a process most companies will need to embrace, either now or in the near future.

In this webinar, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax Alex Baulf and Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives Ruby Buckland cover the current and future state of e-invoicing and discuss why it’s trending within the world of international taxes.

In this webinar, we cover:

  • The global e-invoicing mandate timeline (2010–2026)
  • Why tax is more important under e-invoicing
  • The definition of continuous compliance and how it works
  • The future of e-invoicing 
  • How to prepare for e-invoicing projects

About the speakers

Ruby Buckland

Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Avalara

Ruby has over 20 years of experience in indirect taxes and tax management consulting. As Senior Director for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) practice at Avalara, her focus is international strategy. Prior to joining Avalara, Ruby worked for two of the Big Four accounting firms specializing in VAT advisory, tax technology implementations, indirect tax strategy, and engagement outsourcing.

Alex Baulf

Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex is a global indirect tax thought leader at Avalara. He engages with policy and business leaders to develop tax compliance environments that streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. Alex is also a VAT requirements specialist with 17+ years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy. He has expertise in the areas of impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technologies.

Related resources

BLOG
What US sellers need to know about e-invoicing

See the benefits of swapping paper for digital invoices.
FAQs
e-invoicing FAQs

Find out more about e-invoicing by reviewing frequently asked questions.
GUIDE
Demystifying E-invoicing: The Game-changing Mechanism under GST

Read about the game-changing mechanism of e-invoicing under GST.

