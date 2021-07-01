The evolution of tax in the digital age

E-invoicing is a hot topic in the tax world

Governments and tax authorities around the globe are choosing e-invoicing. It’s a process most companies will need to embrace, either now or in the near future. In this webinar, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax Alex Baulf and Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives Ruby Buckland cover the current and future state of e-invoicing and discuss why it’s trending within the world of international taxes.

In this webinar, we cover:

The global e-invoicing mandate timeline (2010–2026)

Why tax is more important under e-invoicing

The definition of continuous compliance and how it works

The future of e-invoicing

How to prepare for e-invoicing projects

About the speakers

Ruby Buckland

Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Avalara



Ruby has over 20 years of experience in indirect taxes and tax management consulting. As Senior Director for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) practice at Avalara, her focus is international strategy. Prior to joining Avalara, Ruby worked for two of the Big Four accounting firms specializing in VAT advisory, tax technology implementations, indirect tax strategy, and engagement outsourcing.

Alex Baulf

Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

