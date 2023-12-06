Transitioning from Avalara CertCapture to Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) replaces the Avalara CertCapture experience. Existing CertCapture customers will transition to ECM during 2022 and 2023. ECM will have all the features that customers are familiar with from CertCapture — plus new features and a new user interface. ECM uses the same database as CertCapture, so all current CertCapture data will carry over.

At first you’ll have access to both CertCapture and ECM; eventually, ECM will replace CertCapture entirely.



In this webinar, we’ll cover: