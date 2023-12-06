Transitioning from Avalara CertCapture to Avalara Exemption Certificate Management
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Nothing
Hear what CertCapture customers should expect as ECM replaces it
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) replaces the Avalara CertCapture experience. Existing CertCapture customers will transition to ECM during 2022 and 2023. ECM will have all the features that customers are familiar with from CertCapture — plus new features and a new user interface. ECM uses the same database as CertCapture, so all current CertCapture data will carry over.
At first you’ll have access to both CertCapture and ECM; eventually, ECM will replace CertCapture entirely.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- How current CertCapture customers transition to ECM
- Why Avalara is replacing CertCapture with ECM
- What new features are included with ECM
- How long will customers be able to access CertCapture
- What customers need to do to start using ECM
About the speakers
David Drennan
Senior Product Manager, Exemption Management Platform, Avalara
David was integral in Avalara CertCapture’s evolution. With over 15 years of experience in product management, product marketing, and software engineering, he leads product success for our exemption management platform at Avalara.
Greg Penhaligon
Senior Product Manager, Compliance Document, Avalara
Greg has been at Avalara for just over two years and focuses on compliance document software. He has over 15 years of experience shipping successful products at companies such as Deloitte, CBS, and ASAP.
Silvia Aguirre
Vice President, Certificate Management and Co-founder of Avalara CertCapture, Avalara
Silvia is vice president of Certificate Management and former general manager and chief certificate officer at Avalara, where she manages the direction of certificate management products. She co-founded Avalara CertCapture and prior to that was co-founder and principal of Tax Technology Services, LLC, where she was responsible for the operational efficiency of the organization and tax knowledge base.