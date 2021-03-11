When: On demand
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: Nothing
Understanding where, when, and why your business has a sales tax obligation
Know your nexus. It may seem simple enough, but nexus is constantly changing, and it can be frustrating for even the most seasoned business owner. It’s not enough to figure out nexus for today then forget about it — businesses must continue to monitor sales activities across jurisdictions to keep up with new tax collection obligations. We’re working with our partners at Bennett Thrasher to host a webinar outlining what nexus is, what may trigger nexus, and strategies for how to keep up with your nexus obligations. We’ll also be sharing customer stories, examples, and best practices.
Join Avalara and Bennett Thrasher for this informational webinar.
About the speakers
Abbas Raza
Manager, Bennett Thrasher
Abbas Raza is a Manager within Bennett Thrasher’s Tax practice. He has been involved with a variety of different tax, accounting, and finance projects, assisting clients in several industries including Entertainment, Manufacturing & Distribution, Professional Services, and Real Estate.
DiAndria “Dee” Green
Senior Manager, Bennett Thrasher
DiAndria “Dee” Green is a Senior Manager in Bennett Thrasher’s State and Local Tax (SALT) consulting practice, where she focuses on providing state income/franchise tax consulting, sales/use tax consulting and other state tax services to clients of varying sizes and legal entity types. Currently, she assists clients in reducing their tax liability and effective state tax rates. Additionally, Dee leads the SMART Compliance practice, which assists clients with meeting state sales tax compliance requirements and implementing and managing an automated sales tax software solution.