Unpacking communications tax compliance
A better way to manage communications taxes
The rise of streaming services, IoT devices, and cloud computing has introduced a new set of communications services. And as a result, more states and local jurisdictions are collecting communications taxes on these technologies and enacting laws to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation. With communications tax, it can be challenging for companies to remain compliant and there is a perfect climate for the possibility of costly tax audits. But there are ways to protect your business from these risks.
In this webinar, we review:
- The different types of communications taxes that you should know about
- Why your company might be liable
- The common challenges associated with communications taxes
- The risks involved with communications taxes
- How Avalara AvaTax for Communications can help you manage communications taxes
About the speakers
Steve Lacoff
General Manager, Communications at Avalara
With a focus on data, VoIP, and video streaming, Steve has spent more than 15 years in various general management, product, and marketing leadership roles in communications and technology, including Disney’s streaming services and Comcast’s technology solutions. Steve now drives the overall Communications business unit strategy and regularly provides thought leadership on today’s changing industry landscape and associated tax impacts.
Toby Bargar
Senior Tax Strategist, Communications at Avalara
Toby regularly speaks about and advises customers on issues related to complex transaction tax, communications tax, and regulatory surcharges.
Cassandra Mosher
Product Manager, Communications at Avalara
Cassandra began as a tax research analyst and has since become the product manager for the Communications business unit.