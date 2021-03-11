When: On demand

Duration: 30 minutes 

Cost: Nothing

Avalara executive conversations

What it means for customers — recent acquisitions of Transaction Tax Resources and Business Licenses

Avalara executive conversations

What it means for customers — recent acquisitions of Transaction Tax Resources and Business Licenses

When: On demand

Duration: 30 minutes 

Cost: Nothing

In October 2020, Avalara acquired Transaction Tax Resources, Inc. (TTR), which provides answers to tax questions and access to tax tools, plus a network of tax professionals. In November 2020, Avalara acquired Business Licenses, LLC, which provides software and services to manage business licenses, registrations, and permits.

In this webinar we talk about the benefits of these acquisitions for our customers and share insight into what the TTR and Business Licenses acquisition means for customers.

Questions? Please contact Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com