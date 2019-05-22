AvaTax for uCommerce
Automated sales and use tax compliance
AvaTax works inside your software
uCommerce helps distributors by maximizing productivity and efficiency in every area of business. Even though uCommerce automates many elements of your business, managing sales tax often remains highly manual. When companies expand into new tax jurisdictions, managing sales tax becomes tedious, complex, and takes away time from profit-generating activities. Fortunately, there is a solution. Avalara, the industry's most trusted provider of sales and use tax compliance services has come together with uCommerce to create uCommerce. uCommerce streamlines the tax compliance process, saving time, reducing errors, and cutting costs. uCommerce powered by Avalara AvaTax performs address validation, jurisdiction determination, and rate calculations on-demand and in the cloud.
No more researching rates and tax jurisdictions
AvaTax’s state-of-the-art geolocation technology and cloud-based content updates give you the right rate, every time.
Never assign customers to specific tax schedules again
Avalara AvaTax applies to every customer, so setting up new customers is easier than ever.
The fully integrated returns lets you review a single combined liability worksheet and file returns in every jurisdiction with a click.
Features
Avalara AvaTax handles the full spectrum of compliance: no more looking up rates across 12,000+ jurisdictions, uploading rate tables. researching product/service taxability across every state and more scrambling to file and remit taxes on time. Avalara AvaTax automates every step of the way and shoulders the burden for you.
4000+ Avalara AvaTax users rely on us everyday to process over 4 billion transactions. There’s good reason why 98.5% of our users stay, they know it works. Every second. Every day.
Having Avalara AvaTax is like having a tax expert at your fingertips. We research the rates and rules so you don’t have to. AvaTax gives you tax experts who can guide you on everything tax related, and also provides a robust suite of reports.
Avalara AvaTax saves time by reducing unnecessary busy work, like data entry, address verification, and a host of other manual tasks, by automating real-time calculation for every transaction.
Pay only for what you use. Avalara AvaTax only charges for transactions you calculate tax on. It also offers tiered rates and a scalable solution to ensure that you only pay for the level of service you need.
You can specify your nexus and taxability requirements once and never worry about them again.
“AvaTax removes the questions 'Is the tax correct on our transactions?' and 'Is our tax rate up to date?' … I have recommended Avalara to several other businesses.”
- Accounting Manager, National Medical Technology Company
We believe in providing a fast, easy, and accurate way to manage your taxes. If you are not fully satisfied after 60 days, we will provide a refund for your purchase.
For as long as you are a customer of Avalara AvaTax, if you ever suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss related to an inaccurate result returned by the Avalara service, we will pay your uncollected tax, penalty and interest, or refund your prior 12 months' service fee, whichever is lower.
Better together
You don’t stop at tax calculation. We don’t either.
Manage exemption certificates
Never lose track of valuable documents again! Avalara CertCapture helps you easily track and manage non-taxable transactions and electronically collect, validate, store, and update exemption certificates.
File Returns
Keeping track of when, where, and how often to file sales tax returns can be a full-time job. It is all too easy to forget a deadline or fill out a form wrong. Avalara returns helps you streamline this process for your business.
Pricing
Per transaction pricing so you only pay for what you use. We have plans for small businesses and start-ups to fortune 500 companies.
AvaTax Pricing starts as low as
$100/mo
Pricing available to support companies who process millions of transactions per month.
Talk with our sales representatives today for detailed pricing.
877-780-4848