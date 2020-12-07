Index summaries

Avalara Manufacturing Index

Avalara data shows manufacturing sales rebounding after May as the industry adapted to COVID-19 protocol and states began reopening.

When the pandemic hit the U.S. hard in March, manufacturers had to quickly rework their facilities to allow for social distancing and monitoring for COVID-19 spread within the facilities. Because of the limitations of in-person work, the sector saw a significant slowdown in transactions — decreasing by 18% from the baseline in April. After April, total items sold in manufacturing began to steadily increase. According to the Manufacturing ISM Report on Business, some manufacturers cited that they were able to ramp back up to full production beginning in May, which had a positive impact on sales. Following steady sales numbers from June through September, the Avalara Commerce Monitor Manufacturing Index saw a year-to-date high in total manufacturing total sales in September — up 18% from the baseline and outpacing sales year over year from October 2019. The peak in September can be tied to the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, which began earlier this year with major online sales happening in October. While manufacturing total sales declined in October, the number of items sold (the total number of items sold for all transactions processed by Avalara) across manufacturing steadily increased from May and peaked in October (up 21% from the baseline). When comparing total manufacturing sales in March to October, all U.S. regions saw an increase in total sales. However, the Midwest and Northeast regions saw the largest margin of growth at 19% and 15%, respectively.

Region % change March

2020 October

2020 Midwest 19% 102 122 Northeast 15% 98 113 West 11% 102 114 South 10% 106 117

Avalara Retail Index

Total retail sales dropped significantly at the onset of the pandemic, recovered, and reached the highest levels in October as the holiday shopping season began.

In March, stay-at-home orders and uncertainty around the pandemic prompted widespread retail store closures and prevented a regular cadence of in-person retail shopping. Avalara monitored transaction data in March and April to understand the immediate impact of the pandemic and found that ecommerce purchases began to rise and purchases of products for use at home became hot commodities. For example, our data shows that the rate of transactions for home improvement supplies grew by 118% in March compared to pre-pandemic transactions. Similarly, the rate of transactions of hobby supplies, like arts and crafts, collectible car parts, and drones, rose by 482% in April, in comparison to pre-pandemic transactions. In April, total retail sales declined 10% from the baseline. Afterward, total retail sales began to rebound throughout the summer, reaching a peak of 15% above baseline in October. The uptick in retail total sales in October followed the year-to-date high for manufacturing total sales in September — pointing to the start of a strong holiday season. However, retail sales did see a drop below baseline levels in August at the same time the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 2.7% drop in personal income among Americans. Regionally, our data shows that retail sales have recovered well across the U.S. When comparing October sales to March, the Midwest and Northeast regions saw an increase of 18% and 17% in total retail sales, respectively. This positive growth comes as the U.S. Department of Commerce reported an increase of 5.7% in year-over-year U.S. retail sales.

Region % change March

2020 October

2020 Midwest 18% 102 120 Northeast 17% 97 113 West 14% 100 114 South 9% 104 113

Avalara Services Index

Total sales in the services sector have risen and fallen multiple times throughout the year as COVID-19 cases waxed and waned.

When in-person interaction came to a screeching halt in March and April, the services sector was impacted tremendously. Many of the services most people regularly rely on were forced to close their doors indefinitely, including businesses like hair salons and restaurants. Similarly, as COVID-19 cases have increased and decreased across the country, the Services Index showed a correlation in total services sales. Following upticks in COVID-19 cases in April, July, and October, total sales decreased.

On a regional level, the Northeast, South, and Midwest regions of the country saw anywhere from 2% to 4% in decline of total sales between March and October. The West was the outlier with 4% growth in total sales in the Services Index between March and October.

