Chris James
Avalara Author
Chris has worked in the insurance premium tax (IPT) field since 2008 and has been at the forefront of some of the major changes in the compliance market and system developments. Chris is dedicated to helping insurers navigate the market challenges and implement systems, processes, and procedures to achieve optimal tax compliance whilst being cost-effective. He sees it as his mission to improve data quality across the industry, enabling digitisation and enhanced compliance across the insurance ecosystem.