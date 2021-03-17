Wisconsin exempts transfer of medical records

Patients often have to pay to obtain a copy of their health-care records, and in some states, that charge is taxable. In Wisconsin, it is not.

As of June 23, 2017, the sale, storage, use, or other consumption of patient health-care records is exempt from Wisconsin sales and use tax, provided the buyer is the patient or a recipient authorized by the patient (2017 Act 17). The electronic transfer of medical records is the sale of an intangible and is therefore not taxable in Wisconsin.

The need to clarify the taxability of this service may have arisen from past attempts by the Department of Revenue to tax it. On Aug. 15, 2015, the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission ruled in Cannon & Dunphy, S.C. vs. Wisconsin Department of Revenue that sales and use tax does not apply to the transfer of health-care records to patients.