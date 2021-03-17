Illinois requires marketplaces to collect sales tax

Update 8.6.2019: Senate Bill 690 was signed into law on June 28, 2019.

Starting January 1, 2020, certain marketplace facilitators will be responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on sales made through the platform in Illinois.

Under Public Act 101-0009, a marketplace facilitator is considered the retailer of each sale of tangible personal property or taxable services made through the marketplace if:

Cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property or taxable services to purchasers in Illinois by the marketplace facilitator and its marketplace sellers are $100,000 or more; or

The marketplace facilitator and marketplace sellers cumulatively enter into 200 or more separate transactions for the sale of tangible personal property or taxable services into Illinois.

At the end of each quarter (the last day of March, June, September, and December), a marketplace must determine whether either of the above thresholds was met during the preceding 12-month period.

If a remote marketplace establishes economic nexus by meeting one or both thresholds, it must collect and remit Illinois sales and use tax for one year. At the end of that year, the cycle starts again: The marketplace must determine whether it met one of the thresholds in the previous 12-month period, etc.

Once a marketplace assumes the sales tax collection/remittance responsibility, it must certify to each marketplace seller that it assumes the rights and duties of a retailer in Illinois with respect to sales made by the seller through the marketplace. For their part, marketplace sellers must retain records of all sales made through a marketplace.