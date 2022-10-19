How tangible machinery became intangible for tax purposes – Wacky Tax Wednesday

If you had to guess, would you say that machinery is tangible or intangible? Would your answer change if the machinery wasn’t operational? I think most people would agree that machinery is tangible whether in use or gathering dust. And I think the folks at Merriam-Webster would back us up: They define “tangible,” in part, as “capable of being perceived especially by the sense of touch” and “substantially real.” Conversely, “intangible” is defined as “not tangible: impalpable.” Yet tangible personal property can apparently be “declared intangible” in Virginia. Aside from triggering my own existential crisis, this can have a very real impact on the taxability of that property.

Make it intangible: Turn it off