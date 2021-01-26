Avalara stands with Black-owned businesses

While no company is immune to the COVID-19 pandemic or the economic downturn it’s caused, Black-owned businesses have been particularly hard-hit. Recognizing this, and in honor of Black History Month, Avalara is offering qualifying Black-owned small businesses a free year of Avalara AvaTax. Sales tax compliance should never interfere with growth or success.

The number of active business owners nationwide “fell by 22% from February to April 2020.” During the same period, Black-owned businesses dropped a staggering 41%. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) attributes this discrepancy to:

Location. Black-owned businesses are more likely to be in COVID-19 hot spots.

Financial health. Preexisting funding gaps, weaker bank relationships, and weaker cash positions put Black firms at a financial disadvantage at the onset of the pandemic.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) coverage gaps. PPP loans reached only 20% of eligible businesses in states with the highest densities of Black businesses; coverage rates were even lower in counties with the densest Black-owned business activity.

Black Americans are also at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 or suffering complications from it, which could impact work. Contributing factors include the fact that Black Americans are less likely to have jobs that can be done remotely and more likely to have underlying health conditions.

Businesses that made it through 2020 intact aren’t out of the danger zone. The FRBNY notes that “several states saw a resurgence in active Black business ownership in May and June as phased reopening began,” but the tenacity of the virus has triggered additional restrictions since then. No one knows how long this situation will last; although vaccinations are on the rise, so are more highly contagious coronavirus variants.

Of course, the pandemic hasn’t been bad for all businesses — some saw demand increase over the past year (e.g., sales of hobby supplies grew by 188% in March 2020). And there’s been an outpouring of support for Black-owned businesses since George Floyd’s murder and the protests against racial injustice it spawned. McKinsey & Company reports that one major social media company has dedicated $40 million in grants to support Black-owned businesses with 50 or fewer employees, and a financial services firm pledged “$350 million in procurement spending on Black-owned businesses, to close the racial wealth gap.”

In the spirit of the times, Avalara is working to make sales tax automation more affordable for Black-owned small businesses.