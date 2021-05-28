June 2021 tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole May 28, 2021

June is usually a quiet month, as far as sales and use tax rate changes go. Accordingly, there are just a few tax rates changes to report. These include the following.

In Michigan, prepaid sales tax rates for gasoline and diesel fuel change effective June 1, 2021.

In New York, Onondaga County is exempting the retail sale of residential energy sources and services effective June 1, 2021; these sales are already exempt from New York state sales and use tax, so this will only affect businesses that previously collected the local tax.  On the other side of the state, Columbia County is imposing a thirty-cent local surcharge on wireless communications, bringing the prepaid wireless communications surcharge rate to $1.20, and the postpaid wireless communications surcharge rate to $1.50. For more information, check out this list of localities that impose a local wireless communications surcharge.

Many more rate changes are on the docket for July, and the Avalara blog will provide more details as the date approaches.

Sales tax rates for other states can be found in these downloadable tax rate tables.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
New York Michigan Compliance Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.