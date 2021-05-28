June 2021 tax rate changes

June is usually a quiet month, as far as sales and use tax rate changes go. Accordingly, there are just a few tax rates changes to report. These include the following.

In Michigan, prepaid sales tax rates for gasoline and diesel fuel change effective June 1, 2021.

In New York, Onondaga County is exempting the retail sale of residential energy sources and services effective June 1, 2021; these sales are already exempt from New York state sales and use tax, so this will only affect businesses that previously collected the local tax. On the other side of the state, Columbia County is imposing a thirty-cent local surcharge on wireless communications, bringing the prepaid wireless communications surcharge rate to $1.20, and the postpaid wireless communications surcharge rate to $1.50. For more information, check out this list of localities that impose a local wireless communications surcharge.

Many more rate changes are on the docket for July, and the Avalara blog will provide more details as the date approaches.

Sales tax rates for other states can be found in these downloadable tax rate tables.