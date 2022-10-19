Nevada shuts down DTC shipping for breweries, distilleries, and retailers

As of July 1, 2021, breweries, distilleries, and retailers can no longer ship directly to consumers in Nevada.

Nevada used to be on the short list of states where breweries, distilleries, and retailers could ship direct to consumers (DTC). With Nevada’s change of heart, the list of states where breweries, distilleries, and retailers can make DTC shipments has shrunk.

This surprising change in policy is due to the enactment of Senate Bill 307. Among other changes, SB 307 amended Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 369.490 so that, effective July 1, 2021:

In-state and out-of-state breweries are prohibited from making DTC shipments to Nevada consumers

In-state and out-of-state distilleries are prohibited from making DTC shipments to Nevada consumers

In-state and out-of-state retailers are prohibited from making DTC shipments to Nevada consumers

The Nevada Department of Taxation has confirmed this change in policy and updated the Supplier Liquor Excise Tax Return Sales To Consumers. It explains: “During the 2021 Nevada Legislative session, Senate Bill (SB) 307 amended Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 369.490 to only allow suppliers of wine or their designated agent to ship wine directly to consumers in Nevada. Effective July 1, 2021, malt beverages and/or distilled spirits may not be shipped directly to Nevada consumers.”