Getting it right: The 4 steps to age verification for direct shippers

One of the most important and widely recognized beverage alcohol regulations in the United States is the requirement to ensure alcohol is sold or delivered only to consumers above the age of 21. This applies to every sale, whether on premise or shipped direct to consumer (DTC). Unfortunately, age verification is often met with misunderstanding by those responsible for properly carrying it out, leaving businesses open to significant risk. This whitepaper defines the requirements and includes an exploration of the four age verification steps every beverage alcohol shipper needs to know.

Defining age verification

Verifying legal age is easier to do on-premise, when the seller and customer are face to face. The seller can ask for identification and verify it on the spot. With off-premise purchases, it’s more challenging to check and verify the buyer’s age. The original 1997 model direct shipping bill approved by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) didn’t specifically define age verification requirements. As a result, each state continues to establish its own guidelines. There are four main age verification methods direct shippers should consider implementing to remain compliant:

Age affirmation

Date of birth collection

Age verification of purchaser

Carrier ID inspection Using more than one method of verification concurrently in the form of “steps” is considered best practice and is actually a requirement in many states. Wine Institute also encourages use of an age affirmation step as well as electronic age verification of the purchaser in their code of advertising standards. Utilizing all four methods when possible is the best way to provide the highest level of protection. Step 1: Age affirmation Age affirmation is a technical protection measure used to restrict access to digital content from those not 21 or over. This requires a virtual “gate” upon entry. For example, when visitors go to a winery’s website, they’re required to type in their birth date before they can continue on to see the website, online store, shopping cart, or mobile application. An alternative method for age verification is a checkbox or some other method where customers affirm they’re of legal drinking age but aren’t prompted to enter their date of birth.