May 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

A helpful tax holiday for Puerto Rico. To encourage residents to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, which promises to be a doozy, Puerto Rico is providing a sales tax holiday for hurricane preparedness supplies. At first, it seemed it would occur the last weekend in May, but at the last minute, the Secretary of Treasury said it would start June 17, 2022. Learn more.

Convenience comes at a cost. Third-party delivery apps became a staple for many consumers during the height of the pandemic, and their use continues to grow. Unfortunately, retailers and third-party delivery providers aren’t always clear on who’s responsible for collecting and remitting applicable taxes. Learn more.

Hidden costs to adventuring. Some workers may never return to traditional offices, preferring to work remotely from locales near and far instead. That opens up a world of opportunities — and potential tax obligations. Learn more.

Making sales tax compliance more taxing. Florida is providing an astounding array of sales tax holidays in 2022. Some will last less than a week, some will run for two years. Qualifying products will be entirely exempt during the tax-free period, but potentially only partially exempt during certain tax holidays. Retailers are sure to find these sales tax holidays taxing. Learn more.

Prices are rising. Some say inflation is like a tax on consumers or investors. It can certainly impact tax policy. Learn more.

Stay alert. Given the new sales tax holidays in Florida and Puerto Rico, we’ve updated our state-by-state guide to sales tax holidays in 2022. Learn more.

The end of free deliveries? All taxable sales delivered by motor vehicle to a Colorado address will be subject to a new $0.27 retail delivery fee starting July 1, 2022. It’s expected to generate close to $17 million during its first fiscal year. Learn more.

This is happening. A growing number of governments worldwide are imposing electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) and real-time reporting requirements on businesses. Learn more.