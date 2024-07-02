Ohio changes sales tax holiday for 2024

There’s been a tax-free weekend in Ohio since 2015, but the 2024 Ohio sales tax holiday will be bigger and better. At least for consumers. Since its inception, this annual tax-free weekend has occurred in early August from a Friday through a Sunday. Every year, the sales tax exemption is applied to clothing priced $75 or less and to school supplies and instructional materials priced $20 or less. Not so this year.

The sales tax holiday will last 10 days

The 2024 Ohio sales holiday will be longer than usual, beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, and concluding on Thursday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. Ecommerce sellers located in different time zones should base the start and stop of the sales tax holiday on their own time zones. A California retailer would need to charge an Ohio customer sales tax on a $400 chair purchased at 1:00 a.m. in Ohio on Tuesday, July 30, because it would be 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, in California.

The sales tax holiday will apply to more products

As well as being longer than usual, the sales tax holiday will cover more items than in prior years. Almost all sales of tangible personal property priced up to $500 are exempt from Ohio sales tax during the tax-free period this year. The only exceptions are: Alcoholic beverages

Marijuana products

Motor vehicles

Services normally subject to sales tax

Tobacco and vapor products

Watercraft or outboard motors that must be titled

Retailers, take note