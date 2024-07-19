Vermont modernizes communications taxes

Technological advances are improving connectivity, making it easier and faster to communicate and exchange data across great distances. When sixth-generation wireless (6G) arrives, connectivity should become even better. Communications taxes aren’t always as nimble: Changing communications tax policies can be a bit like using a dial-up modem. But Vermont has done it with the passing of H. 657, an act relating to the modernization of Vermont’s communications taxes and fees.

Like all states, Vermont imposes a Universal Service Charge (USC) on all retail telecommunications services provided to a Vermont address. The USC funds the Vermont Universal Service Fund, which funds improvements to broadband internet services and helps keep those services affordable for Vermonters. It’s the state’s version of the Federal Universal Service Fund, or FUSF.

USC rates are based on the location of the service, which may or may not be the same as the billing address. For mobile phones, the Universal Service Charge applies when the customer’s place of primary use is in Vermont. The USC is imposed on purchasers but collected by the telecommunications service provider.

The Universal Service Charge isn’t new. However, H. 657 extends the USC to interconnected VoIP services when the customer’s place of primary use is in Vermont. The bill defines “place of primary use” as the street address where the customer’s use of interconnected VoIP service primarily occurs, or a reasonable proxy, such as the customer’s registered location for 911 purposes.

H. 657 also changes the Universal Service Charge rate from 2% of retail telecommunications service to 72 cents for each retail access line in service. The number of access lines is the greater of the number of inbound or outbound two-way communications by any technology provisioned by the provider that the customer can maintain at the same time.

An “access line” is either a wire or wireless connection that:

Provides voice telecommunications services to or from any device used by a customer;

Is associated with a 10-digit NPA-NXX number or other unique identifier;

Has a service location or place of primary use in Vermont; and

Is capable of accessing the 911 system

The rate changes take effect July 1, 2025. Customers enrolled in the federal and/or Vermont Lifeline program are exempt from the USC.

A Universal Service Charge of 2.4% will continue to apply to all retail sales of prepaid wireless telecommunications services that are subject to Vermont sales and use tax. The fee is to be collected and remitted by the seller or marketplace facilitator responsible for collecting sales tax.

Also new under H. 657: