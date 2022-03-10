Taxes for small businesses: One state can have many tax rates

Welcome to Arab, Alabama, which has in the past held the dubious distinction of having the highest combined sales tax rate in the United States.

As a state, Alabama has one of the lowest general sales tax rates in the nation, at 4%. Depending on what’s being purchased, that state rate is sometimes even lower. For example, Alabama collects a 2% sales tax on car sales and a 1.5% sales tax on farm equipment and manufacturing machines. Food sold in a vending machine is taxed at 3%.

However, Alabama allows local jurisdictions to collect their own sales tax, with rates as high as 7.5%. That’s one of the highest local option sales tax rates in the country, according to the Tax Foundation. In all, there are about 350 local taxing jurisdictions within Alabama. On average, they collect at a rate that’s slightly more than 5%, which is added on to every purchase, along with the state’s 4% general tax rate.

Which brings us back to Arab. Everyone there pays the state’s 4% sales tax (with the above-noted exceptions) on their purchases. And the city itself levies a 5% sales tax within its jurisdiction. However, Arab also straddles the line between Marshall and Cullman counties. Marshall doesn’t have a countywide sales tax — but Cullman does; it’s 4.5%.

Add up the 4% state tax, the 5% city tax, and the Cullman County tax of 4.5%, and residents living on that side of Arab are paying 13.5% sales tax on their purchases. On the other side of town, the combined rate is 9%. (By the way, there’s only one ZIP code for Arab, which is just another example of why you shouldn’t use those postal codes to calculate the amount of sales tax you need to collect.)’

Alabama’s far from the only state that allows for local option sales tax rates that are high relative to the state’s overall sales tax rate. These maximum local rates can double or triple the amount of tax that needs to be collected and remitted in each transaction, which means sales tax rates can vary widely from county-to-county, or between cities. Some other notable examples:



Colorado — state rate is 2.9%, but local taxes can add up to 8.3% to the total

Georgia — state rate is 4%, but local taxes can add up to 5% more

Louisiana — state rate is 4.45%, but local taxes can add up to 7% more

Missouri — state rate is 4.225%, but local taxes can add up to 5.875% more

New York — state rate is 4%, but local taxes can add up to 4.875% more

Oklahoma — state rate is 4.5%, but local taxes can add up to 7% more