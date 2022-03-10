Taxes for small businesses: One state can have many tax rates

As of this writing, 32 state legislatures have decided not to tax food for home consumption — that is, groceries. (And of course, five other states have no sales tax at all.)
This could change, however, as a number of states are considering reducing or eliminating taxes on groceries and even restaurant-prepared food.
But for now, there are 13 states with a mixed shopping cart of grocery tax laws.
Three states — Alabama, Mississippi, and South Dakota — fully tax groceries.
Four other states fully tax groceries but offer some sort of tax credit or rebate on their state income tax to partially offset the grocery tax:
Hawaii extends its 4% general excise tax (charged to sellers) to groceries. Families earning less than $50,000 a year can apply for a food tax credit on their state income taxes, which can be as much as $110 for joint filers who earned less than $50,000 the previous year.
Idaho offers a $100 per person state income tax credit that is designed to partially offset the cost of the state’s 6% sales tax on groceries.
Kansas, which extends its 6.5% sales tax to all food, offers a $125 per person income tax credit for people over age 55 or for families that have children under the age of 18, provided the filer has income under $30,615.
Oklahoma offers an income tax credit of $40 per person to offset grocery taxes, as long as the taxpayer is over 65, has dependent children, or is disabled — and has earnings under $50,000 a year.
There are six states that tax groceries at rates lower than the state’s general sales tax rate:
Arkansas has a 0.125% grocery sales tax rate, compared to a 6.5% statewide general sales tax. Prepared food is taxed at the general sales tax rate.
Illinois has a 1% grocery sales tax rate, compared to a 6.25% statewide general sales tax. Hot foods and others sold for on-premises consumption are subject to the general sales tax rate.
Missouri taxes food statewide at 1.225%, compared to a statewide 4.225% general sales tax rate, and extends this to garden seeds or plants that produce homegrown food. Prepared foods are taxed at the different rates based on whether they’re served hot or cold.
Tennessee cut its sales tax rate on food to 4% (down from 5%) in 2017. However, prepared foods are taxed at the state’s general 7% sales tax rate, plus local taxes.
Utah taxes groceries at a reduced 3% but charges a full 4.7% statewide tax rate on prepared food items. In addition, restaurants and bars pay an additional 1% state restaurant tax. Utah actually raised the food tax in 2019, but quickly repealed it after public outcry.
Virginia taxes food for home consumption, and certain personal hygiene items, at 2.5%, which is lower than the general state sales tax rate of 5.3%. Unlike Missouri, seeds and plants for growing food at home don’t qualify for the lower tax rate.
All other states exempt food sales for home consumption, and in most cases, local jurisdictions in those states don’t tax food either. However, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina allow local jurisdictions to tax food, even when the state doesn’t, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Some states also have some arcane rules around which food items are taxed and which aren’t. If you’re a specialty food processor shipping your direct-from-the-farm produce or prepared specialty food overnight to any of these states, you’ll need to know which rules and which rates apply to your products.