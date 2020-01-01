Montana vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Bozeman, Big Sky, and Glacier National Park, Big Sky Country offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Montana are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Montana lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Montana tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Montana?

Reservations of less than 30 consecutive days are subject to Montana state lodging taxes.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Montana?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Montana tax authorities. You’re not required to collect lodging taxes if a third party, such as an online marketplace, collects lodging taxes for you.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Montana rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in Montana should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Montana, you’re legally required to register with the Montana Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a lodging facility sales and use tax account. Depending on your jurisdiction, you may also be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns.