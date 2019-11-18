Company overview

Acuity is on a mission to make ecommerce businesses better, specializing in outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services built for the ecommerce entrepreneur. To strengthen its commitment to ecommerce sellers, Acuity merged with the leaders of ecommerce accounting, Catching Clouds, in 2021. As a part of Acuity’s outsourced ecommerce services, it handles paying bills, time and expense reporting, accounts receivable management, depreciation, reconciliation, and other accounting functions.

Over the past 20 years, Acuity has become the trusted financial backbone for over 2,000 entrepreneurs. With a team of dedicated experts, it empowers you to scale your business efficiently, make more informed business decisions, and free up valuable hours in your week.

Tax challenges

While sales and use tax automation is only one component of the ecommerce services Acuity offers, President Matthew May said it was the most challenging because the company has clients across the country and tax laws vary from state to state. Then, in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision overruled a longstanding physical presence rule, allowing states to require remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax. With each state setting its own sales threshold for tax obligations, as well as rate and taxability rules, the impact on businesses was substantial. Even though Acuity had experience in state and local tax (SALT), trying to keep up with the increase in reporting requirements for thousands of jurisdictions was cumbersome and prone to error, translating to a higher risk of noncompliance and penalties.

Why Avalara?