Avalara CRUSH DC Keynote Features Gartner Analyst

Premier Avalara event for transaction tax pros will also feature an expanded Developer Track

SEATTLE — February 7, 2018 — With less than 100 days until CRUSH DC remaining, Avalara continues to build the industry’s leading transaction tax event agenda. New to CRUSH this year is Gartner Research Vice President, Robert P. Anderson. Presenting during the conference’s opening session on Thursday, May 10, Mr. Anderson will provide an overview on the tax compliance software landscape, discussing trends that will impact businesses of all sizes around the world.

Mr. Anderson will share new insights in a keynote address on the intersection of sales tax compliance and technology, and how mid-market and enterprise businesses will benefit from advances in integrated tax technologies at a time of unprecedented change and disruption in the world of sales tax.

Avalara CRUSH will also include, in response to popular demand from our developer ecosystem, an expanded Developer Track, covering everything from the basics of calculating tax using AvaTax to building connectors for enterprise-level organizations. Avalara has added nearly double last year’s number of developer-focused sessions to the 2018 program. The developer community will have a gathering space in D.C. for knowledge sharing, networking, and to participate in interactive sessions led by Avalara’s top technical specialists and engineers.

Fast Facts: CRUSH DC 2018



Wednesday, May 9–Friday, May 11, 2018 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 CPE-eligible sessions from experts, partners, and customers that span trend discussions to hands-on product training. These sessions are organized into nine learning tracks designed to cover a broad range of tax compliance topics, including Sales and Use Tax, Excise Tax, Lodging Tax, Telecom Tax, Global Tax, Tax Document Management, Returns, Accounting, and Legislative Updates.

Hands-on, 1:1 training is available for all attendees in the Learning Lab.

In addition to expert panels from Avalara’s internal indirect tax experts, Stefan Hyttfors, acclaimed futurist focused on disruptive technologies, will keynote on global trends in commerce and technology affecting the world of transaction tax.

Hours and hours of networking, hospitality, and events.



Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at avalaracrush.com, including: sponsorship opportunities, agenda and session information, registration details, justification letters, FAQs, and more.

Want to know what happened at CRUSH AUSTIN 2017? We have that, too: https://www.avalara.com/events/crush2017/

