Avalara Wins QAD Solution Partner of the Year Award

SEATTLE — May 16, 2018 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has been awarded the Solution Partner of the Year award by QAD Inc., provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies.

Avalara received the award this past week during the QAD Explore conference in Dallas, where customers, partners, sponsors, and QAD experts assembled for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, manufacturing industry-specific presentations, and networking.

A QAD solution partner since 2012, Avalara provides QAD customers with a full suite of tax compliance automation capabilities, including sales tax calculations, returns filing and remittance, exemption certificate management, in addition to a variety of other services. Avalara is available for many versions of QAD ERP solutions, and is included in versions 2016 and newer, providing a seamless customer experience.

“We are so pleased to receive QAD’s Solution Partner of the Year award, specifically because it represents a true partnering effort that ties directly to the success of QAD customers,” said Greg Stivers, SVP Sales at Avalara. “As our partnership with QAD has continued to grow, the key beneficiaries of this alliance have been our mutually valued customers in the enterprise manufacturing sector.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. The Avalara Compliance Cloud® platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 600 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns, and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

