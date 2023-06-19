Avalara Announces CRUSH 2019: The Path Forward for Tax Compliance

SEATTLE, WA — December 18, 2018 — Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of CRUSH, its fourth annual tax conference and industry gathering. The conference will take place May 8–10, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California. Bringing together the world’s experts and practitioners at the forefront of the shifting world of transaction tax, CRUSH offers attendees opportunities to learn, educate, and network with hundreds of peers and experts. For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

“What is so exciting about CRUSH next year is that we are seeing the predictions we made two years ago about the sweeping systemic changes in global tax compliance come to fruition before our eyes right now! We host the world’s top experts in tax at this event,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “We are all facing these waves of change together — we learn so much from our attendees and panelists each year; this will be our most important CRUSH ever.”

The opening keynote speaker for this event will be the iconic business strategist and best-selling author Geoffrey Moore, a visionary who defined the economic and social forces that typically drive the development and emergence of innovative technology companies. He is a recognized expert who helps organizations and industries navigate transformational challenges and emerge strong and prepared for changes ahead.

Event Highlights:

Keynote: Geoffrey Moore, a dynamic business strategy leader, presents on Friday, May 10.

Geoffrey Moore, a dynamic business strategy leader, presents on Friday, May 10. Learning Lab: Hands-on, 1:1 training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event.

Hands-on, 1:1 training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event. CPE Credit: Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price.

Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price. Sponsor Showcase: Open throughout the conference, the Showcase gives attendees opportunities to browse and discuss solutions offered by sponsoring partners.

