How to get the most out of your e-invoicing platform

Maximizing the benefits of e-invoicing

As e-invoicing mandates roll out in more countries around the world, businesses are experiencing firsthand the benefits — and challenges — of implementing e-invoicing software.

Common challenges of implementing e-invoicing software

While the benefits of e-invoicing far outweigh the challenges, there are several issues that companies fail to plan for.

  • Integration with current systems being more complex
  • Overall cost being higher than expected
  • Implementation taking more time than initially planned
  • Not enough buy-in from key stakeholder
  • Insufficient resources to manage implementation

Learn how to integrate e-invoicing with your ERP, plan for implementation, and maximize your ROI.

