How To Succeed At Cross-Border Ecommerce
This year saw an increase in ecommerce as everyone sought the convenience and safety of online shopping, and cross-border ecommerce was no exception. Don Davis of Digital Commerce 360, Eric Christensen of Digital River, and Craig Reed of Avalara sat down to discuss what retailers and brands need to know to succeed in cross-border ecommerce.
Key discussion points in this on-demand webinar include:
- The importance of product classification codes and how they differ between markets
- Information your customers need to know for an improved customer experience
- Complications of selling into the United Kingdom after Brexit
Speakers:
Don Davis, Editor, Digital Commerce 360
Eric Christensen, Vice President of Product, Digital River
Craig Reed, Senior Vice President of Global Trade, Avalara
