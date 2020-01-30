The essentials of VoIP taxation

Accurately calculating and filing complex voice-over-IP (VoIP) taxes and fees is extremely difficult without the right systems and expertise in place. Many VoIP providers are unaware of these challenges and continue using sales tax only solutions or on-premise systems. Without understanding the fundamentals of communications tax requirements for these services, VoIP tax compliance can be fraught with risk and lead to costly tax errors.



Whether you are just getting started in the industry or are an industry veteran, this video will help guide you through some of the communications tax complexity – and pitfalls – of VoIP taxation.