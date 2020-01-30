Win with Cross-Border eCommerce Operations

As retailers look for new opportunities to drive revenue and expand cross-border sales, ecommerce stands out as a prime opportunity. To develop a winning cross-border ecommerce strategy, you need the right partners and the right technology.

Key discussion points in this on-demand webinar include:

  • How retailers and manufacturers looking for new revenue streams should understand the opportunity presented by cross-border ecommerce
  • Evaluating cross-border ecommerce logistics costs so you can efficiently tap into global markets and maximize profit
  • Partnering with the right logistics and technology services to deliver on time to your international customer base

Speakers:

Arnaud Deshais, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Redbubble
Daniel Ennor, Chief Commercial Officer, Global Freight Solutions, Ltd.
Manoj Pankaj, VP Cross-Border eCommerce, GEODIS
Craig Reed, SVP Global Trade, Avalara

