Win with Cross-Border eCommerce Operations
As retailers look for new opportunities to drive revenue and expand cross-border sales, ecommerce stands out as a prime opportunity. To develop a winning cross-border ecommerce strategy, you need the right partners and the right technology.
Key discussion points in this on-demand webinar include:
- How retailers and manufacturers looking for new revenue streams should understand the opportunity presented by cross-border ecommerce
- Evaluating cross-border ecommerce logistics costs so you can efficiently tap into global markets and maximize profit
- Partnering with the right logistics and technology services to deliver on time to your international customer base
Speakers:
Arnaud Deshais, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Redbubble
Daniel Ennor, Chief Commercial Officer, Global Freight Solutions, Ltd.
Manoj Pankaj, VP Cross-Border eCommerce, GEODIS
Craig Reed, SVP Global Trade, Avalara
