Selling through online marketplaces like Etsy, Amazon, and Walmart has become a popular way for businesses to quickly attract new customers and increase sales. But doing business via these online marketplaces also means sellers must adhere to additional sales tax obligations and understand the tricky marketplace facilitator laws that have been introduced in the last year.

In this webinar, our tax policy expert, Scott Peterson, uncovers the complicated rules of sales tax for marketplace sellers. Scott also explains the basic steps to managing sales tax compliance for online sellers, and how to determine who’s responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax: the marketplace facilitator or the marketplace seller.



You’ll learn:



The five steps to managing sales tax compliance for online sellers



Which states have enacted marketplace facilitator laws and what that means if you do business in those states

How to determine sales tax obligations if a state has both economic nexus laws and marketplace facilitator laws

This is your chance to make sense of marketplace facilitator laws to ensure your business is managing sales tax properly.