ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

A holistic guide to managing exemption certificates

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Learn how to manage your exemption certificates for your business

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

How to manage exemption certificates based on your specific business needs

We understand what it’s like to run a business. Meeting customer needs while keeping track of paperwork is not always easy. Depending on the size of a business and customer base, the needs for managing exempt sales vary. 

In this webinar, we discuss exemption certificate management strategies for small and large businesses.

We cover:

  • Why exemption certificate management matters
  • The best way to manage exempt sales for your business needs

  • How Avalara products can help you manage exemption certificates

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

WHITEPAPER
Sales tax exemption certificate survival guide

Follow these five survival tactics to increase employee efficiency and lower the risk of audit fines.
EBOOK
The ultimate guide to sales tax exemption certificates

Identify the certificates to use for different states and entities.
WEBINAR
Understanding exemption certificate management

Learn about the common pitfalls of exemption certificate management and how to avoid them.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist