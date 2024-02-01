Essential property tax compliance considerations during mergers and acquisitions

Property tax compliance during mergers and acquisitions can be broken down into two stages: what happens during the M&A due diligence phase and what occurs after the transition. During either stage, there’s a lot of room for complication. For instance, it’s important to understand how post-merger asset valuations affect property tax assessments or, during an acquisition, to understand the tax position of the company being obtained.

In this webinar, we’ll examine several property tax compliance challenges you might face during mergers and acquisitions and how to develop proactive strategies for managing them.