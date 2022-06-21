WEBINAR

Top tips for optimizing property tax compliance

Thursday, January 25, 2024

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Unlocking property tax success

Determining the value of your property can be a challenging task. Valuation and market factors change frequently and vary by location, so the taxes you’re paying in one state will probably be different in another. Learn property tax fundamentals and how to maintain compliance in this ever-changing and ever-digital world.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss:

  • How property taxes are changing in the current economic landscape
  • How to keep track of property tax valuation and market factors
  • How to integrate our top tips into your property tax compliance strategy

This webinar will include a live Q&A, so bring your questions. One CPE credit is available for attendees.

