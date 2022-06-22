WEBINAR
Mergers and acquisitions, from start to finish
Save my seat
date
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
time
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Reduce your risk before, during, and after a merger or acquisition
Among the many business factors to consider when undergoing a reorganization, sales tax compliance tends to fall to the bottom of the list. But ensuring your company stays tax compliant is crucial in avoiding additional tax obligations and costly penalties. Join our webinar to learn about a few typical scenarios you may encounter and technology investments to help prepare for this business transition.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- Common M&A situations that may impact tax compliance
- How to manage your nexus footprint during a merger or acquisition
- Ways to help ensure your business licenses are still up to date
- How to maintain accurate documentation, especially your exemption certificates
- Other potential impacts to your business systems
Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Save my seat