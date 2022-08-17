ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Think you’ve triggered nexus? Here’s what to do

Video: I think I have nexus … now what?

Here’s how Avalara customers can check for new sales tax obligations and what to do about them

As an Avalara customer, you may have received a notification that you’ve triggered economic nexus in a new state. Realizing you may have new sales tax obligations can be scary. Do you already owe sales tax in the new state? If so, how much? Will you have to pay a penalty?  

In this webinar, we review what to do when you think you have nexus so you can stay compliant. 

We discuss how to:

  • Know if you have nexus 
  • Determine where you have nexus and how much you owe 
  • Register to collect sales and use tax 
  • Prepare and file your sales tax returns 
