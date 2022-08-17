Pop quiz! Test your tax knowledge

Pop quiz! Challenge your tax knowledge against our tax content database — aka Avalara Tax Research . See if you know as much as our software. An expert from Avalara will provide the answers.

Brian specializes in Avalara Tax Research and provides training and support to customers in search of answers to their sales and use tax questions. He has 40 years of experience in the IT industry and he was previously at Transaction Tax Resources, which was acquired by Avalara in 2020.