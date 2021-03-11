On-demand

WEBINAR

Product demo: Avalara Tax Research

Learn about accessing comprehensive, easy-to-understand sales and use tax information with Avalara Tax Research.

To help with tax decisions, accounting, finance, and tax professionals need to efficiently conduct research about sales and use tax rules, rates, and regulations. Avalara Tax Research (formerly known as TTR) is a self-service research tool to get you answers to your most pressing tax questions.


This demonstration will show how Avalara Tax Research can:

  • Equip you with simple descriptions of what tax laws mean

  • Aid in robust, reliable research of tax laws

  • Quickly detail tax law changes

  • Notify you by email of tax updates and news

  • Provide audit defense support in case of inquiries

"I don't need to use other products because TTR gets me to my answer faster and I avoid the pitfalls of finding bad information."

– Tax manager with a manufacturing company

