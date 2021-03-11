On-demand
Product demo: Avalara Tax Research
Learn about accessing comprehensive, easy-to-understand sales and use tax information with Avalara Tax Research.
To help with tax decisions, accounting, finance, and tax professionals need to efficiently conduct research about sales and use tax rules, rates, and regulations. Avalara Tax Research (formerly known as TTR) is a self-service research tool to get you answers to your most pressing tax questions.
This demonstration will show how Avalara Tax Research can:
Equip you with simple descriptions of what tax laws mean
Aid in robust, reliable research of tax laws
Quickly detail tax law changes
Notify you by email of tax updates and news
Provide audit defense support in case of inquiries
