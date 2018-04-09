Cloud vs. On Premise Sales Tax Solutions

Consider this. No one likes to do sales tax, but it is a mandatory requirement for all businesses. Manual or even semi-manual efforts can result in errors in sales tax rates and rules, collection and remittance and associated audit-related fines and penalties. When considering which sales tax solution software works best for your company, price is only one aspect of the decision.

The following chart highlights some of the differences between cloud-based and on-premise sales tax solutions, as well as the key attributes of both.