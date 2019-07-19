Digital Transformation and Tax Compliance

Trends clearly indicate digital transformation (DX) is a top priority for CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs in 2019. Knowing it’s time to cut ties to on-premises technology and move to the cloud is one thing; doing it is quite another. IDG research shows that while 89 percent of companies plan to adopt a “digital-first” strategy, only 44 percent have actually taken the steps to do it.

For many companies, the transition from on-premises to cloud is a big undertaking, often involving multiple stakeholders and business processes. As a result, less than half (45 percent) are still in the information-gathering or early stages of becoming a digital business and only 7 percent have fully transitioned their business to the cloud, according to IDG’s survey.