Ethanol Taxation Challenges



In 2005 Congress approved the Energy Policy Act, which removed the oxygenate requirement for gasoline and approved the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). This piece of legislation mandated that fuel producers blend renewable fuels, like ethanol, into traditional fuels.

The change was spurred by the controversy over the use of MTBE (methyl-tertiary-butyl ether), which makes gasoline burn more efficiently by blending it with oxygen. When it was discovered that MTBE was leaking into groundwater and causing pollution, the federal government officially banned MTBE through the RFS. In order to meet the renewable fuel blending requirements set by the RFS, motor fuel suppliers began blending gasoline with ethanol, and the market began to grow.

Post-2005, the number of ethanol producers and the amount of ethanol produced increased dramatically to meet these supplier’s needs. The nation saw a 3,700% increase in ethanol production between 1982 and 2012 (from 350 million gallons to 13.3 billion gallons). Today there are more than 200 ethanol bio-refineries in 29 states. These facilities have the ability to produce more than 15 billion gallons of ethanol.1 As of January 2015, ethanol is blended into 97% of the U.S.gasoline supply, in 2002 this number was 15%.2 The stats speak for themselves — ethanol is here to stay.

A 2014 report from the Renewable Fuels Association cited a 35% increase in U.S. ethanol exports between 2013 and 2014. The 836 million gallons exported was the second most in U.S. history. This number represents 5.9% of total ethanol produced in the U.S. This fuel was exported to 51 countries around the world.4

Too Good to be True? Partially.

While ethanol provides an environmentally friendly way to reduce the amount of gasoline used in the United States, it is largely made from corn (98% of 2014 production used corn3). The use of corn introduces a long-term production capacity issue. Corn crop production relies on a variable outside of human control – weather. Droughts, floods or other weather phenomena such as tornados can affect the supply chain with sometimes little notice. In addition, there is a ceiling on how much corn can realistically be grown to satisfy the increasing demand for ethanol.

Another roadblock to the wider adoption of ethanol for use as a motor fuel is engine compatibility. Many automobile engines are not able to process high levels of ethanol. The maximum blend percentage that is acceptable for all vehicles is E10 (10% ethanol blended with 90% gasoline). E10 is found at most fuel retail pumps in the U.S. 80% of cars manufactured after 2001 are able to run on blends of up to 15%. However it may be many years before E15 is widely available at retailers due to required infrastructure changes and associated liabilities.

Flex-fuel vehicles (FFV) are able to run on E85, the highest-octane ethanol blend. FFVs make up 7% of the vehicles on the road today (16 million), but this number is expected to rise in coming years, as both consumer demand for alternative fuels vehicles and the RFS blend requirements increase.

So, What Does This Mean for Taxes?

Excise taxes on motor fuels are notoriously complex which makes compliance difficult. Adding biofuels like ethanol, and all of its various blends, into the equation creates some unique challenges and makes every day fuel tax complexities even more of a headache.

Federal Tax Credits

To encourage the production of renewable fuels like ethanol, the federal government offers a variety of tax credits. It is critical that ethanol producers are aware of these credits, and their reporting requirements in order to take advantage of the reduction of taxes owed on the fuel they produce.

Find a partial list of credits as of February 2015 below:

Second Generation Biofuel Producer Tax Credit

Allows for a credit up to $1.01/gallon of second generation biofuel that is sold and used by the purchaser to produce a second generation biofuel mixture, as a fuel in trade or business, sold as a motor fuel at a retailer, or used by the producer to do any of the above.

Alternative Fuel Mixture Excise Tax Credit

Alternative fuel blenders registered with the IRS may be eligible for $0.50/gallon credit on the sale or use of their alternative fuel blend for use in that blender’s business operations.

Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit

Fueling equipment for E85, as well as other alternative fuels, installed between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2013 is eligible for a 30% tax credit of the cost, not to exceed $30,000.

For more information on all federal tax credits visit http://www.ethanolrfa.org/pages/tax-policy

The federal government also has an Ethanol Blend Retailer Tax Credit in place through 2020. A credit of $0.08/gallon is granted when pure ethanol is blended into gasoline, but to qualify for this credit, the retailer must sell a certain percentage of renewable fuel, either company-wide or on a site-by-site basis. For 2015, that number is 17% for retailers selling more than 200,000 gallons of motor fuel and 14% for those selling less. A stipulation to this credit is that those retailers who are within 2% of this target receive a $0.06/gallon credit.

The credit is managed at the state-level, so state governments have the power to adjust this credit based on market conditions (such as a shortage of biofuel feedstock). State-to-state

variations of this credit can be difficult to track, but if retailers fail to claim it they can find themselves at a competitive disadvantage.

For more information visit: http://www.afdc.energy.gov/laws/5237

Staying apprised not only of the changing federal tax credits, breaks and loans, but also compiling the required documentation that must be filed in order to receive these incentives takes a lot of time and coordination.

Taxing Ethanol at the State Level

Each state has it’s own laws outlining the tax structure for motor fuels, including ethanol. States also offer their own tax credits to promote the production and use of alternative fuels like

ethanol. For companies operating in multiple states, this leads to a wide variety of tax policies that tax managers are required to stay apprised to remain compliant.

State Rates

Some states, like North Carolina, Illinois and Texas tax ethanol at the same rate as petroleum gasoline. To those states, Tax Managers across the United States say, “thank you.” Most states however, have different tax rates for ethanol. This can get tricky for ethanol blends, as discussed earlier. This means that the 10% of ethanol in E10 is taxed at a different rate than the 90% of petroleum in that same gallon.

For example, in South Dakota, ethanol is taxed at 8¢/gallon, while gasoline is taxed at 22¢/gallon. That means that for a gallon of E10 in South Dakota, the tax equals 0.1(0.08) + 0.9(0.22) = .008 + 0.198 = $0.206/gallon. This 0.014¢ reduction in tax per gallon can have a large effect on profitablility when taxes are collected or paid on millions of gallons.

The chart below shows tax rates for gasoline and ethanol in a variety of states (please note that rates change regularly):

