Food tax compliance may be too much for sellers to swallow

Food sales are big business in the U.S. Americans spend $1.4 trillion annually on groceries, prepared foods, snacks, and dining out. How people choose to allocate their food dollar spend is shifting. Dining out, purchasing pre-prepared meals and opting for meal delivery are becoming more commonplace than cooking at home. In fact, in 2015, U.S. consumers spent more money on restaurant meals than groceries for the first time in history.1 This trend has escaped the states’ notice, with more local lawmakers making a play to lower or eliminate sales tax on groceries and increase or extend it to prepared food and dine-out meals.

Whether or not sales tax is applied to food depends on several factors including the location of the buyer, the type of food purchase, whether it was prepared food, and how it was acquired.

Location: Sales tax is governed at the state, county, and city levels. Depending on where the buyer is, they will be impacted by the sales tax rules for that specific location.

Sales tax is governed at the state, county, and city levels. Depending on where the buyer is, they will be impacted by the sales tax rules for that specific location. Type: Food can go by many different names, groceries, candy, soda, dinner, etc. Sales tax rules can very dramatically for each.

Food can go by many different names, groceries, candy, soda, dinner, etc. Sales tax rules can very dramatically for each. Preparation: Whether food is prepared or not may impact its taxability. A great example to consider is a toasted bagel versus one that has not been prepared. Additionally, a personal chef has its own taxability rules.

Whether food is prepared or not may impact its taxability. A great example to consider is a toasted bagel versus one that has not been prepared. Additionally, a personal chef has its own taxability rules. Acquisition: Whether food was delivered or eating as a take-out or dine-in meal may impact its taxability. Hitting a vending machine for lunch today? There are rules for that too.

We'll examine each of these variables tand highlight some specific locations impacted by these rules below.