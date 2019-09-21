How to Automate eCommerce Shopping Cart Sales Tax

Tax calculation can sometimes be an afterthought when you’re developing a complex eCommerce rollout. But given the continuing rise in tax complexity (and the potential end of “tax-free” shopping), it’s a smart first step to figure out how you’re going to calculate sales tax quickly and accurately.

Sales tax is complicated. How complicated? Suppose you’re buying a candy bar in Indiana. Is that taxable? It depends on which candy bar. But what if there’s a drop-shipper involved? You can see where this is going. (See more wacky tax facts on the right.)

The AvaTax API handles all the complexity of tax compliance for you, quietly and behind the scenes—reconciling nearly 3,000 different product categories across more than 10,000 separate (but often overlapping) tax jurisdictions, from cities to counties to states to countries.