How Often You Clean Affects How Cleaning Services Are Taxed – Wacky Tax Wednesday

How Often You Clean Affects How Cleaning Services Are Taxed – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Gail Cole Gail Cole Oct 8, 2014

Routine and repetitive janitorial services are exempt from sales tax in Wisconsin. This is the kind of cleaning that people do day-in and day-out in their own homes for free: vacuuming carpets, cleaning bathroom fixtures, dusting desks. Both businesses and individuals often hire cleaning companies to do this type of cleaning.

Non-repetitive or specialized cleaning services to tangible personal property are taxable in Wisconsin. This is the kind of cleaning that people tend to do more infrequently, several times a year rather than several times a month: shampooing carpets, washing windows, thoroughly cleaning after a remodel. It can also be the janitorial services described above but performed infrequently, not as part of a routine.  Again, both businesses and individuals frequently hire companies to do this kind of cleaning.

As of result of this Wisconsin tax law, the same task could be subject to sales tax in one circumstance and exempt in another:

  • Charges to vacuum, dust, clean bathroom fixtures, etc. on a weekly or monthly basis are exempt. The task is routine and repetitive (don’t I know it!).
  • Charges to vacuum, dust, clean bathroom fixtures, etc. occasionally (such as before a holiday party or after an office party) are taxable. The task is a one-off, not routine.

Could this be a covert tax incentive to promote tidiness?

Share your wacky tax stories in the comments below.

photo credit: JD Hancock via photopin cc

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.