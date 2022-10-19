With Craft Beer, Bigger May Be the New Small – Wacky Tax Wednesday

When I moved to Seattle in 1991, I discovered something wonderful. No, not Grunge. Micro-breweries. Beer has never been my preferred After-5 beverage, but I soon realized that nothing quenches thirst after a strenuous hike quite like a refreshing Hefeweizen, and few drinks are as satisfying as a pint of porter after a long day of hitting the books. My friends and I even learned to brew our own (with mixed results). I am not alone in appreciating craft beer. There were few micro-breweries in most parts of the country back in the early 90’s, when brew-pubs were sprouting like mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. These days, they’re just about everywhere. The more small breweries grow, the more tax figures into the discussion. Alcohol and tax go together like ice and bourbon.

The taxation of alcohol is the law

The Small BREW Act: bigger is the new small

The Small BREW Act would enable brewers who make more beer than allowed under current law to qualify for reduced excise tax rates on beer produced domestically. Currently, reduced excise taxes apply to brewers producing not more than 2,000,000 barrels of beer per calendar year. The Small Brew Act would expand the reduced rate to brewers producing not more than 6,000,000 barrels of beer during the calendar year.

In addition, the bill seeks to further reduce the reduced rates to the following: $3.50 on the first 60,0000 qualified barrels of production (currently it is $7)

$16 on the first 1,949,000 qualified barrels of production (after the first 60,000) The reduction would be substantial. Current rates under 26 USC 5051 are as follows: For brewers who produce “not more than 2,000,000 barrels of beer during the calendar year, the per barrel rate of the tax… shall be $7 on the first 60,000 barrels of beer.”

“$18 for every barrel containing not more than 31 gallons and at a like rate for any other quantity or for fraction of a barrel.”

Fair BEER Act: less tax = more beer