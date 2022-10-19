Avalara and Xero Partner to Offer Sales Tax Rates and Returns

Denver, CO - June 4, 2015 - Avalara, Inc. (@Avalara), a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, and Xero, Inc. (@Xero), a global leader in cloud accounting software for small businesses, announced a partnership to offer tax rate data in real time, enabling Xero users to quickly access the most current sales tax rate information.

Xero will build the tax rates integration powered by Avalara’s renowned tax content, which regularly updates changes in tax rates and tax boundaries. This new integration will provide an easy way for Xero users to calculate current sales tax rates in their invoices.

Additionally, Avalara plans to integrate its TrustFile® tax return offering with Xero, enabling Xero users to prepare sales tax returns in as little as five minutes. The Avalara team will be demonstrating the new service at Xerocon, held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts June 2 – 4, 2015. More information is available at www.trustfile.com.

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and works within a company’s own financial, billing, e-commerce, or point-of-sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

Xero delivers cloud accounting and small business tools and insights through a beautiful interface on all major platforms, devices, tablets and mobile phones. Xero makes it simple and easy for business owners to stay in touch with their numbers and manage their business finances anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Comments on the News

“Xero’s 475,000 worldwide customers are priority number one and we’re always looking for new ways to strengthen the product and services we provide for them,” said James Maiocco, GM, business and corporate development, Xero. “Our partnership with Avalara will give our customers in the United States a way to easily manage and remain up-to-date with constantly evolving sales tax rates, which is one less thing to worry about while running their businesses.

“Not only will Xero customers get sales tax rates based on zip codes in the U.S., our sales tax engine also pinpoints precise tax jurisdictions based on a street address or latitude, longitude GPS coordinates,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of global business development at Avalara.

“Additionally, small businesses and their accountants can spend hours each month preparing forms, filing returns, and remitting sales tax in every state they operate. By partnering with Xero, Avalara is providing the fastest, easiest way for Xero users to automate this process. In fact, most small businesses using Avalara and Xero will be able to file in about five minutes.”

Availability

The sales tax and TrustFile integrations between Xero and Avalara are expected to go live in July 2015.

Follow and share the latest Xero news on Twitter (@Xero, #Xero), LinkedIn and Facebook. Follow and share the latest Avalara news on Twitter (@Avalara, #Avalara, #TrustFile), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Xero

Xero is beautiful, easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors. The company has 500,000 subscribers in more than 180 countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with over 400 third-party tools, and was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company in 2014 and 2015.

For more information, see at: www.xero.com

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

For more information, see at: www.avalara.com