Avalara Launches LandedCost Service: First Real-Time Global Tax eCommerce Compliance Solution

Eliminates international commerce compliance barriers for e-merchants of all sizes

SEATTLE – January 27, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance software for business, today announced Avalara LandedCost, which enables small and mid-market ecommerce merchants to determine in real-time the duties, taxes, cost of goods sold and shipping costs for all global commerce transactions.

“E-shopping across borders is growing and consumers have high expectations for seamless transactions. As e-merchants expand to meet demand, they encounter significant complexities in managing global compliance in real-time,” explains Webb Stevens, Avalara head of product. “Now, for the first time, Avalara LandedCost enables small- and mid-market e-merchants to calculate taxes and duties in the real-time ‘magic moment’ of ecommerce.”

Avalara’s LandedCost solution includes capabilities for tariff and harmonized system (HS) code classifications, and customs duty rates. Using Avalara LandedCost, e-merchants can calculate the taxes, tariffs, custom duties, and transportation fees associated with international shipping and delivery of products.

“Recently we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the amount of international commerce our customers are engaging in, so it made sense to expand our offering,” says Scott McFarlane, Avalara co-founder and chief executive officer. “Avalara LandedCost is another milestone in our strategy to enable ‘commerce without borders’ to e-merchants of any size. We believe Avalara LandedCost will help merchants mitigate international compliance complexity, reduce the risk of tax miscalculations, resulting fines and penalties, and avoid potential inventory losses or write-offs.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance CloudTM platform is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.